 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Workers never meant to survive on minimum wage
0 comments

LETTER: Workers never meant to survive on minimum wage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Workers never meant to survive

on minimum wage

“Nowhere can minimum wage pay ‘fair market rent’ [July 19] left out a fact: minimum wage is a starting job, a learning job. It is not meant to be a career.

Minimum wage was never intended to fully support anyone. It’s a job you take to learn skills to move up in the job market. It’s for first-time workers or people wanting to supplement retirement or for pocket money.

A minimum wage job is not and should not be your career. Gain some workplace skills, and get a better paying job that is sufficient to pay your bills.

Cynthia Rose

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert