LETTER: Workers never meant to survive on minimum wage

Workers never meant to survive

on minimum wage

“Nowhere can minimum wage pay ‘fair market rent’ [July 19] left out a fact: minimum wage is a starting job, a learning job. It is not meant to be a career.

Minimum wage was never intended to fully support anyone. It’s a job you take to learn skills to move up in the job market. It’s for first-time workers or people wanting to supplement retirement or for pocket money.

A minimum wage job is not and should not be your career. Gain some workplace skills, and get a better paying job that is sufficient to pay your bills.

Cynthia Rose

Stafford