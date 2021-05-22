LETTER: World needs more people like Richardson

The world needs

more people like

Xavier Richardson

Several years ago, I was having lunch with a relative at a local restaurant. She jokingly asked, “How many people will you see that you know?” Not an unusual question, since I taught marketing at James Monroe High School for 25 years.

I glanced around and started to tell her about Xavier Richardson, who was seated nearby. He looked up, saw us, and with his usual smile, dashed over for a big hug and cheerful greeting.

Xavier Richardson deserves every type of recognition he has received. He has no acquaintances, only friends. I am so proud to be one of his many friends.

Our world needs more wonderful people like Xavier Richardson.

Bonnie W. Stone

Colonial Beach