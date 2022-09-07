Letter: World war coming, Biden and U.S. play fiddle

World war coming, Biden and U.S. play fiddle

Make no mistake about it. The United States is engaged in a proxy war against Russia. This will not end until Russia has been defeated or Ukraine and NATO have been annihilated.

While we are fretting over gasoline prices, inflation and woke culture wars, the United States is probably at its lowest point spiritually, morally, and ethically. The Democrats have railed against conservatism, capitalism, and Christianity. One leftist author in The Atlantic wrote that the rosary was actually a symbolism of “Christian Nationalism.” Some form of extremism designed to destroy western civilization.

We are literally destroying our country and ourselves. On the world stage, U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the U.N. Richard Mills said that Russia is “pushing us to the brink of nuclear disaster” for using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said “fatigue syndrome” in the international community is one of the main threats in Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that Ankara supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and rejects Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. Anyone who thinks that relations with Russia, China, and Iran will return to normalcy is mistaken.

We are looking at a world war in which the United States is least prepared and is doing nothing to prepare for what is coming. The Biden administration is inept, morally corrupt, and lacks any substantive leadership.

The “inflation reduction bill” does nothing to reduce inflation. As an example, one federal agency responsible for receiving and distributing these funds has reportedly been told by the Biden administration to spend the funds as quickly as they can and to ignore any concerns over foreign intelligence threats. A house divided surely cannot stand and is doomed to fail.

Neil J. Hornung

Spotsylvania