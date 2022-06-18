Letter: Worries about gun violence in schools

Worries about gun violence in schools

In a few months, I’m going to start my senior year of high school. Like a lot of my friends, I’m worried about violence in schools.

The news and social media seem to focus on school shootings, but I think another issue that needs to be given more attention is what drives these people to violence in the first place.

At my school, and other schools in Stafford County, there are constantly fights between students, many of which result in one or more students bleeding in the halls.

And from what I can tell, the students involved in these fights never receive any form of real punishment for their actions. Yes, they might get talked to by a teacher or administrator, or they might get sent to the principal, but nothing more than that—not even in-school suspension.

A few months ago, there was even a student at my school that assaulted a teacher, and the student got an “intervention,” but they didn’t get suspended.

The lack of punishment isn’t unique to physical violence either, as I’ve met students who’ve been verbally bullied, and the school also seems to do nothing to stop this behavior.

If students are worried about being bullied or physically assaulted at school, it’s not hard to imagine how this could lead to students becoming depressed and so angry at how they’ve been treated that the idea of getting a gun and shooting other people doesn’t feel like the crazy idea that it should be.

So, instead of focusing on just making schools “Gun-Free Zones,” we need to focus on making schools “Violence-Free Zones.” That way everyone understands that all forms of violence are wrong. It might even stop the next child from getting to the point where using a gun even enters their mind.

Ethan Bingham

Fredericksburg