Letter: Wrong call on ballgame vacation

In regards to your article about giving a half day off to Stafford County employees to go to a Little League baseball game, thereby costing taxpayers $95,000 in this inflation/recession era, who gives Vanuch the right to propose this to the Stafford Board? Is she somehow beholden to the Silber/Silver greedy owners who run the ballfield in the city of Fredericksburg?

The teacher convocation was held at that stadium and many were sent to the hospital from the heat. Who is pushing the use of that stadium and what right does Vanuch have to even propose such a misuse of taxpayer money?

Hats off to the three supervisors who voted against this. And shame on the sheep who voted for it. What event will be next, Vanuch's birthday on the taxpayers' dime? Vote Vanuch out!

Nancy Lee Cole

Spotsylvania