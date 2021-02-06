 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Wrong information in Heloise column
0 comments

LETTER: Wrong information in Heloise column

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wrong information in Heloise column

I write regarding the “Sound Off” in the recent Heloise column published in The Free Lance–Star.

I am sympathetic to the writer’s point that the burden of taxes should be carried by people who can afford to pay. I agree that people with low incomes, including seniors, should pay a lower share of their income in taxes.

However, it is a disservice to readers to print the writer’s two incorrect statements.

First, Social Security payments are not “their [the retiree’s] money” given to the government for their retirement.” Social Security is (and always has been) a pay-as-you-go system. Today’s recipients get money paid in by today’s workers. There is no savings account with your Social Security number on it in Washington, D.C. (Read more at ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10024.pdf.)

Second, local property taxes pay for many programs that benefit everyone, including the elderly. Public schools are an important example. Public schools educate the young workers that the writer will rely upon if they hope to age in place: home health aides and delivery people, for example.

Please take more time to edit with care.

Professor Mary Hansen

American University

Washington, D.C.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert