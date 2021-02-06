LETTER: Wrong information in Heloise column

Wrong information in Heloise column

I write regarding the “Sound Off” in the recent Heloise column published in The Free Lance–Star.

I am sympathetic to the writer’s point that the burden of taxes should be carried by people who can afford to pay. I agree that people with low incomes, including seniors, should pay a lower share of their income in taxes.

However, it is a disservice to readers to print the writer’s two incorrect statements.

First, Social Security payments are not “their [the retiree’s] money” given to the government for their retirement.” Social Security is (and always has been) a pay-as-you-go system. Today’s recipients get money paid in by today’s workers. There is no savings account with your Social Security number on it in Washington, D.C. (Read more at ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10024.pdf.)

Second, local property taxes pay for many programs that benefit everyone, including the elderly. Public schools are an important example. Public schools educate the young workers that the writer will rely upon if they hope to age in place: home health aides and delivery people, for example.

Please take more time to edit with care.

Professor Mary Hansen