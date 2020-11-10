LETTER: Wrong word brings laughter

Wrong word brings laughter
In this time of COVID, unrest, hurricanes and more, it is hard to find something to really laugh about. Thank you, FLS, for providing that for me in the Nov. 5 front-page article, “More free, local COVID-19 testing offered.”
The sentence that gave me much needed entertainment was “during the tests, technicians swab the ‘naval’ cavity of the participants.” I laughed for an hour.
Thanks!
Ellen Bearden
Locust Grove
