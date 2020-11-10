 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Wrong word brings laughter
0 comments

LETTER: Wrong word brings laughter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wrong word brings laughter

In this time of COVID, unrest, hurricanes and more, it is hard to find something to really laugh about. Thank you, FLS, for providing that for me in the Nov. 5 front-page article, “More free, local COVID-19 testing offered.”

The sentence that gave me much needed entertainment was “during the tests, technicians swab the ‘naval’ cavity of the participants.” I laughed for an hour.

Thanks!

Ellen Bearden

Locust Grove

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert