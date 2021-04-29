LETTER: Xavier has served his community well

Richardson serves his community well

Upon reading that Mr. Xavier Richardson was being honored for his many contributions to this community, to the countless young people he has mentored, and for his dedication to several organizations and his church, I add my heartiest congratulations.

Mr. Richardson has indeed been a vigorous, compassionate leader and exemplifies only the best in his life and professional relationships. He is a gentleman of the highest integrity.

During the several years in which I was a member of the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary and served in several positions on the auxiliary board, Xavier supported our organization graciously and well.

With his wonderful sense of humor, loyalty to the task and belief that all people are worthy individuals, Xavier provided ardent direction. His values helped strengthen everyone’s sense of accomplishment and dedication to their work.

Xavier’s belief that each person can do his best caused the auxiliary members to feel a compelling sense of duty, devotion to each other and to the hospital.

The honor bestowed upon Mr. Richardson is long overdue and well deserved.

Rochelle Grey