Letter: Yankee Doodle Dandy Redux: Ultra MAGA

Yankee Doodle Dandy Redux:

Ultra MAGA

During the American Revolutionary War, the British army had little regard for the prowess of the American colonists’ militia opposed to British rule.

The British penned a little ditty called “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” which portrayed the American colonists’ militia as fools for “sticking a feather in their cap and calling it macaroni.” The fools liked this simple song so much that they adopted it as their own.

Today, we see the same display of patriotic defiance at school board meetings as parents across the country have awakened to the tyranny of Woke-rule in their child’s classrooms.

But perhaps the most pejorative display of the Yankee Doodle Dandy Redux is when President Biden recently called all these concerned patriot parents “Ultra MAGA.”

Already, in the best interest of the spirit of 1776, an Ultra MAGA-and-proud T-shirt has already been created and is selling online in open defiance of President Biden’s obvious slur.

Long live “Yankee Doodle Dandy”!

Richard Soehngen

Fredericksburg