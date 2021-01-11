LETTER: Yes, America, this is who we are

Yes, America, this is who we really are

America’s dual standards were on full display on Jan. 6. During the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, Washington, D.C., was like an armed military camp ready to go to war. Many different law enforcement agencies were in full riot gear, there were helicopters and armed vehicles, and peaceful demonstrators were gassed so President Trump could hold up a Bible, a book I doubt he ever read.

If Black Americans had stormed the Capitol, shots would have been fired and many killed. Trump would have screamed about law and order and the crazy left wing radicals.

On Jan. 6, after Trump fired them up with more crazy ideas, his radical white mob stormed the Capitol with little resistance. Everyone knew this was coming and let it happen anyway.

I know you Trumpers are so proud of these people attempting to stop democracy and make Trump king, but is this the country you really want to live in?

Jan. 6 will go down as a terrible day in American history. Many will say that this isn’t who we really are, but the problem is that this is who we really are. Many people in this country no longer know what the truth is and are led by leaders who only care about themselves.