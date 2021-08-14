LETTER: Yes, rename all the Confederate roads

Yes, rename all the Confederate roads

Regional news on Aug. 11 included an article by AP’s Mathew Barakat entitled, “Virginia contends with streets named to honor Confederates.”

It is absolutely wrong to honor these traitors. Yes, these names and battles are woven into the fabric of our history, but to continue this practice is a dishonor to ourselves and future generations of a changing world.

The task of renaming is enormous and costly. The naming process itself is fraught with missteps. One possible solution may be as obvious as the problem before us: search our histories for others of the same name who have stood for honorable causes like desegregation, diversity and inclusion, using U.S. military heroes, benefactors, philanthropists, and scientists as examples.

The article used Mattom Drive as an example. A quick search shows several candidates worthy of being remembered and honored. A small plaque or informational posting on the renamed street would be appropriate to ensure the name of the street is no longer intended to honor a Confederate solider.

We have many heroes worth honoring among us—with names and accomplishments actually worth remembering. Let’s pause and do so without rancor. And look to the future.