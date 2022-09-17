Letter: Yesli Vega is a compassionate servant leader

Yesli Vega is a compassionate servant leader

What better way to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage month, which marks the declaration of independence in 1821 of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, than to herald the American success story of the local daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, Yesli Vega, who has patriotically stepped up to the plate to represent our 7th U.S. Congressional District.

A proud member of our local Hispanic community, Vega embodies the values of hard work, faith in God, and service to others. Vega was not born with a silver spoon in her mouth. She grew up with parents who taught her that the American Dream can be achieved with bold tenacity and perseverance. Having been personally affected by violent crime,

Vega is an unwavering public safety advocate, serving for many years in local law enforcement.

A devoted supporter of our military, Vega has deployed overseas with her husband who serves in the U.S. Army. Unapologetically pro-family, as a mother of two children, Vega possesses a deep conviction and advocacy for the fundamental rights and responsibilities of parents.

A dedicated and conscientious public servant, as a Prince William County supervisor, Vega boldly stood up for the livelihood of vulnerable immigrants in a mobile home community that was threatened by a highway bypass. A proven fiscal conservative, Vega has regularly advocated for government spending accountability, with a proven record of voting for lower taxes.

In summary, Vega embodies the essential long-standing contributions of the Hispanic community to the United States of America. This amazing police officer, military spouse, county supervisor, and mother, Vega, is a compassionate servant leader who will be a fantastic representative of the 7th U.S. Congressional District.

Jesus A. Dominguez

Fredericksburg