Letter: You get what you vote for

Voters pay for their poor choices at polls

I used to feel sorry for people in places like Portland and Seattle enduring months of insurrectionist riots that destroyed businesses, federal buildings, ruined cities, resulted in murders and injured many law enforcement members.

I also felt sorry for the massive murder rates in places like Chicago, Baltimore and D.C.

However, I realized those people who lived there voted for the awful people who created the mess and who continue to display a lack of leadership.

The administration is hanging its hat on the Jan. 6 riot, ignoring the hundreds of riots across the U.S., but it’s odd that no one from that riot has actually been charged with insurrection.

For those who voted for our current administration against basic self-interest, your chickens are coming home to roost. Your votes have helped to destroy the middle class with massive inflation, outrageous grocery prices, empty shelves, and ridiculous gas prices.

Now we have a situation in the Ukraine because Putin recognized the weakness of our administration. After all, his foray into Crimea happened under the Obama/Biden administration with no action. The sad thing is that our administration seems more interested in climate change than the massacre in Ukraine.

They are chasing the “unicorn” of the green new deal to make their friends rich rather than looking out for the public.

It’s not enough that our oil production is more than 20 percent less than it was in 2020, but it looks like we will be buying from two dictators in Venezuela and Iran. How crazy is that?

In 2020 we were independent and an exporter. Incidentally, well over 6,000 things you use daily are made with petroleum, including all plastic, our cars and phones. If you voted Democrat you may go broke, but at least there are no more mean tweets.

John Powell

Stafford