Letter: Young people must be taught right from wrong

Young people must be taught right from wrong

Freedom of speech applies to every citizen, the profane as well as the pious. What I see as the root issue is parents failing to raise their children to develop their own filters of decency. Either they are over-sheltered and forbidden the opportunity to form their own opinions, or abandoned and never receive an upbringing that allows truly free, informed choice. Taken to the next level, sensitive subjects become offensive; children do not become informed and competent to form their own opinions. They then distill their point of view from strangers on social media and other sources. Issues like race, abortion, firearms and violence are marginalized or exploited.