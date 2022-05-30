Letter: Young voters will help elect honest and trustworthy officials

Young voters will help elect honest, trustworthy officials

The League of Women Voters Fredericksburg Area works to register as many eligible voters as possible and then motivate them to actually cast their ballots. We envision a democracy in which every person has the desire, the right, and the knowledge to participate.

Historically, those in the 18–29 years age group are less likely to exercise their civic duty by voting. Accordingly, during the 2021–22 school year, the League set a goal of visiting as many high schools as possible in our area to register seniors to vote in Virginia elections. We visited nine high schools and signed up 483 young voters. We would like to thank the U.S. Government teachers, school librarians and administrators who supported our registration drives.

These newly registered voters can now begin to use their voices to elect honest and trustworthy officials, and to thereby directly participate in the ongoing work of democracy.

Susanna Botts

Voter Services team

League of Women Voters

Fredericksburg Area