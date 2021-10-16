LETTER: Youngkin, Durant are best picks for local residents

Youngkin, Durant are best picks for

local residents

I’m voting for Glenn Youngkin for governor and Tara Durant for delegate in the 28th District because their common views will best serve us.

Democrat one-party control in Richmond has encouraged the Defund the Police movement and a disregard for law enforcement. Crime in Virginia soared 44 percent during the McAuliffe and Northam administrationsYoungkin and Durant will sponsor policies and investments that strengthen and promote law enforcement and public safety.

Accordingly, Durant received the endorsement of Stafford County’s Sheriff Durant and Youngkin has received the endorsements of over 50 of Virginia’s sheriffs. Together they will defend, not defund, law enforcement.

Under Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam, Virginia ranks 45th in pandemic job recovery and 41st of the best states to start a new business.

Youngkin is an accomplished business leader, not an underperforming institutional politician.