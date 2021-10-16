LETTER: Youngkin, Durant are best picks for local residents

Youngkin, Durant are best picks for
local residents
I’m voting for Glenn Youngkin for governor and Tara Durant for delegate in the 28th District because their common views will best serve us.
Democrat one-party control in Richmond has encouraged the Defund the Police movement and a disregard for law enforcement. Crime in Virginia soared 44 percent during the McAuliffe and Northam administrationsYoungkin and Durant will sponsor policies and investments that strengthen and promote law enforcement and public safety.
Accordingly, Durant received the endorsement of Stafford County’s Sheriff Durant and Youngkin has received the endorsements of over 50 of Virginia’s sheriffs. Together they will defend, not defund, law enforcement.
Under Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam, Virginia ranks 45th in pandemic job recovery and 41st of the best states to start a new business.
Youngkin is an accomplished business leader, not an underperforming institutional politician.
He’s managed a global company with four times the assets of our state government. His company’s investments created thousands of jobs across the Northern Virginia, Quantico/Dahlgren, and Hampton Roads sectors.
And leaders of local businesses, large and small, stand behind Durant. Together, they’ll focus on keeping Virginia open and protecting residents’ livelihoods by focusing on stimulating small businesses, incentivizing economic growth and protecting Virginians from forced unionization.
Youngkin and Durant believe investments in education are critical. Our community’s students have fallen behind because of extended school closings, lower school standards, and state- and local-level political agendas. Currently, Fredericksburg City Public Schools ranks among the lowest in the state.
As an educator, Durant knows the challenges in our educational system firsthand. Youngkin and Durant have a plan to prioritize keeping our schools open and combatting learning loss, restoring high expectations, getting every child career- or college-ready, and investing in attracting and retaining top-quality teachers.
Together, they understand that every child deserves the best education, regardless of ZIP code.
Ted Sniffin
Fredericksburg