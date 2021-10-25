LETTER: Youngkin is too dangerous for Virginia

I will be voting for Terry McAuliffe instead of Glenn Youngkin on Nov. 2, because my voice and my vote matter to me.

It is frightening to see the Republican Party become one monolithic voice on the state and federal level throughout this country. We no longer have any Republicans like the late Sen. John Warner.

I do not wish to see Virginia fall into the hands of Republicans who value power over the interests of Virginians. In the past, state officials would operate independently of their national party when necessary.

However, this year shows a dangerous, inflexible Republican Party at the state and federal level uniformly moving toward a goal of subverting the will of its own people.

Specifically, Youngkin never publicly disavowed the concept of an election audit despite a lack of evidence of election fraud. I have no confidence he will protect Virginia from being another state where Republicans readily access the personal data of voters at taxpayer expense with a goal of suppressing the will of the voter.