LETTER: Youngkin is too dangerous for Virginia

I will be voting for Terry McAuliffe instead of Glenn Youngkin on Nov. 2, because my voice and my vote matter to me.
It is frightening to see the Republican Party become one monolithic voice on the state and federal level throughout this country. We no longer have any Republicans like the late Sen. John Warner.
I do not wish to see Virginia fall into the hands of Republicans who value power over the interests of Virginians. In the past, state officials would operate independently of their national party when necessary.
However, this year shows a dangerous, inflexible Republican Party at the state and federal level uniformly moving toward a goal of subverting the will of its own people.
Specifically, Youngkin never publicly disavowed the concept of an election audit despite a lack of evidence of election fraud. I have no confidence he will protect Virginia from being another state where Republicans readily access the personal data of voters at taxpayer expense with a goal of suppressing the will of the voter.
Within this context, I cannot vote for a candidate like Youngkin who has no prior political experience from which to judge his integrity, or an actual plan to fund education (and instead focuses on divisive issues in schools in his ads). He also supports failed policies like cutting personal income taxes without explaining where this loss of revenue would come from.
Do we not remember the car tax cut fiascos of previous Republicans that Democratic governors had to clean up?
Though initially a donor to mainstream Republicans, I am unnerved by his association with an extremist like Steve Bannon or a professional heckler like Ted Cruz who continues to ignore the needs of his own state.
Youngin is simply too dangerous for Virginia!
D.F. Hamilton
Stafford