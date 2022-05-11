Letter: Youngkin prepares to squander the surplus he inherited from Democrats

Youngkin to squander surplus Dems handed him

Gov. Glenn Youngkin can’t wait to play Santa Claus with the multi-billion dollar surplus in the Virginia treasury, from his Democratic predecessor.

He wants to give rebates to Virginians and cut taxes that benefit municipalities and infrastructure. He’s proposed tax cuts and changes to the tax structure.

Everyone wants some cash back, but there are pressing problems in the commonwealth that could be addressed by using that pot of gold wisely, instead of squandering it into millions of little pieces.

Youngkin is not thinking long term, because he is already making plans to leave Virginia and run for national office.

He’s even established a political action committee so he can travel around the nation to support Republican candidates and build his national profile.

It’s too bad he doesn’t plan on using that time to tour rural Virginia. If he did, he would notice two stark facts.

Rural health care is inadequate.

For example, a friend of mine in Montross had a heart attack in January and had to wait 24 hours before she could get a hospital bed. Another thing he would notice is that people have really bad teeth; dental care is severely lacking. Why not use this financial bounty to improve these situations instead?

Virginia would be better served if Youngkin were less concerned about Virginia’s school children being made uncomfortable by discussions of the evils of slavery, and more concerned about these same children being made uncomfortable by a mouth full of rotting teeth.

Rob Rudick

Colonial Beach