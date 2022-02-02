Letter: Youngkin responsible for my family's COVID

Gov. Youngkin’s mask policy has
impact on families
I want to thank Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his ignorance by issuing an optional mask order. My 8-year-old grandson caught COVID and brought it home to infect the entire family. So now his 14-year-old brother is isolated at home, thankfully without symptoms, and his mother, a teacher, is suffering with significant symptoms. Thank God his dad, my son, is doing OK because he has a heart condition.
Gov. Youngkin, your ignorant policies, from day one, are hurting people! Maybe your millions of dollars can protect your family, but we here in the middle class don’t always have access to the necessary health care. Stop pandering to the Trumpist base and start doing the right thing to protect the citizens of Virginia! Especially the most vulnerable!
Bob Martin
Spotsylvania