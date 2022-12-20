Letter: Youngkin’s priority is higher national office, not Virginia

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has continued his exploitation of political wedge issues to endear himself with the base of the Republican Party. His actions in furtherance of this goal are numerous.

Lowlights include policies against the LGBTQ community and its supporters, flying immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard (without notifying local authorities despite months of planning), and now planning to pursue a criminal investigation into COVID vaccinations. This, despite being vaccinated himself and providing early access to vaccinations to selected locations of his supporters.

DeSantis’ actions will reverberate here in Virginia. Unfortunately, Gov. Glenn Youngkin also has his sights set on running for national office and will seek to match DeSantis, policy for policy.

The Free Lance–Star, in a recent editorial, speculated that the drop in former President Trump’s popularity would provide Youngkin with an opportunity to pivot to the center of the political spectrum, instead of to the right.

Sadly, Youngkin’s priority is higher national office, not Virginia. His embrace of a ban on abortion after 15 weeks is a clear example of this. Abortion restrictions are not popular in Virginia, as evidenced by Youngkin not making abortion a campaign issue.

Polls show that a majority of Virginians do not favor changing Virginia law on abortion. However, the intrepid Youngkin will not let the opinions of the state’s voters stand in the way of his ambition.

Rob Rudick

Colonial Beach