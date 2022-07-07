Letter: Youngkin's focused on national race, not Virginia

Youngkin’s focused on national race, not Virginia

The issues Gov. Glenn Youngkin has focused on weren’t even issues before he arrived on the political scene. Critical Race Theory was never taught in Virginia’s public schools, but he got people excited about it and banned it anyway in Executive Order No. 1. Book banning (to be followed by book burning)? Not an issue.

Abortion was a settled issue in Virginia. And the number of abortions in Virginia has actually decreased from 2016 to 2021 (17,381–16,251). During the election campaign he danced around the issue, but after the Supreme Court threw out Roe v. Wade he stated, “I’m proud to be a pro-life governor …”

If Virginia was looking for a pro-life governor, he wouldn’t have hidden that view from the voters. (Integrity is not his strong suit.) Now Youngkin thinks Virginia should be like Mississippi, Texas, and Florida, and ban abortion after 15 weeks, or maybe 20 weeks. Why so unsure?

Youngkin’s embrace of these issues is not because he cares about the welfare of Virginians; these are not Virginia priorities. However, these emotional issues are priorities of the national conservative movement.

Youngkin’s sights are set higher than the state level. He already wants to run for national office, and that is the constituency he wants to serve. His positions are blowing in the wind, and he will espouse whatever ideas come out of (but not limited to) Mississippi, Texas, and Florida (remember banning kids from using litter boxes in schools).

He wants to siphon off funds from public schools. And next he’ll be suggesting (as they have in Texas) that schools refer to slavery as “involuntary relocation.”

Rob Rudick

Colonial Beach