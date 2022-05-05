Letter: Youngkin's position on abortion is inhumane

Youngkin’s position on abortion issue

is inhumane

Gov. Glenn Youngkin says abortion should be “a state decision.”

Surprise! Most Americans say abortion should be the peoples’ decision, but not our Republican governor. He says the state should decide whether you have children. Sounds more like Russia or China than the America I grew up in.

Youngkin knows full well that most Americans, including most Virginians, want Roe v. Wade to remain in effect.

Apparently, he just doesn’t care about democracy and the will of the people.

Like the rest of the Republicans elected in the Trump era, the governor appears to believe that once he gets the office, he gets to do what he wants.

Forget the concept of public servant. The citizens should do what the government tells them to do. That’s not the America I grew up in.

What does it all mean? The government can force young women to give birth against their wills. It means that the government can force young women, your daughters, to bear the lifetime emotional, financial and social burden of childbearing, regardless of their ability or willingness. Meanwhile, the man who impregnated her, even by force or coercion, can go his merry way and not look back.

I beg my Republican friends and neighbors to re-think who they’re voting for.

This is not America. We have spent 246 years fighting to bring all people into the American family, to allow all people the opportunity to live the lives they have chosen for themselves and their family.

Youngkin wants to send women to a biological prison, condemned by the men who have taken advantage of the pleasures of their bodies. It’s not America. It’s not even humane.

Scott Howson

Fredericksburg