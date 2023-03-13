I hope the Supreme Court rules against this student loan forgiveness program. I went to a state college that I could afford and worked the whole time as well so I could graduate debt free.

I could have gone to one of my more expensive dream schools, but I opted to live within my means. Now, the government wants to use my tax money to pay for others who chose to live beyond their means?

I could agree to a program that mitigates the exorbitant interest rates and fees that were piled on. But if someone chose to take on that debt, it is their debt—not mine.

Bruce Levy

Fredericksburg