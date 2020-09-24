LETTER: Your life depends on how you vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lives depend on how you vote this year

In Virginia, there have been 3,000 deaths of our neighbors, friends and family members from COVID-19. U.S. cases have reached 6 million with 200,000 deaths.

Millions are out of work, food banks are overtaxed, families are facing eviction, and children and parents are trying to manage schooling by Zoom. Are you OK with all this? I’m not.

But the Republican Senate and the White House have refused to come to the table to negotiate with House Democrats to pass another COVID relief bill to help those suffering. The House passed a COVID-19 relief bill last May to help the recovery—but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Senate Republicans sat on it.

Last week, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, along with 24 Democratic colleagues and 25 Republican colleagues of the “Problem Solvers Caucus,” offered a new bipartisan COVID relief bill that would help those struggling in this terrible pandemic.

Maybe that could jump-start negotiations. It hasn’t yet. But somehow, the Senate has all the time in the world to come back into session to hold hearings to push through a Supreme Court appointment in the waning days of this presidential election.