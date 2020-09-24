LETTER: Your life depends on how you vote

Lives depend on how you vote this year
In Virginia, there have been 3,000 deaths of our neighbors, friends and family members from COVID-19. U.S. cases have reached 6 million with 200,000 deaths.
Millions are out of work, food banks are overtaxed, families are facing eviction, and children and parents are trying to manage schooling by Zoom. Are you OK with all this? I’m not.
But the Republican Senate and the White House have refused to come to the table to negotiate with House Democrats to pass another COVID relief bill to help those suffering. The House passed a COVID-19 relief bill last May to help the recovery—but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Senate Republicans sat on it.
Last week, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, along with 24 Democratic colleagues and 25 Republican colleagues of the “Problem Solvers Caucus,” offered a new bipartisan COVID relief bill that would help those struggling in this terrible pandemic.
Maybe that could jump-start negotiations. It hasn’t yet. But somehow, the Senate has all the time in the world to come back into session to hold hearings to push through a Supreme Court appointment in the waning days of this presidential election.
Republican hypocrisy aside (check quotes by Republicans denying President Obama his Supreme Court appointment in February 2016), there is no more striking example of the callous disregard of their obligations to the people of this country than this.
While millions struggle physically, emotionally and financially during this pandemic, the Republican Senate and White House ignores them and only works to consolidate power in the courts.
As you cast your vote, think hard about who you can trust to address the greatest national crisis in generations. Vote as if lives depend on it. Because they do.
Jennifer Heinz
Locust Grove
