LETTER: Your 'right' to unmask yourself versus my life

Your ‘right’ to unmask yourself

versus my life

I was recently in a grocery store. One man was walking around without a mask. I asked the store manager why he was permitted in the store. Per the manager, he was a regular and had refused the manager’s request to wear a mask on past occasions.

The manager volunteered that the police don’t want to respond to calls about masks. I noted that the manager didn’t ask the man to leave the store.

While the store pays lip service to requiring masks, they take no steps to enforce it. The store is putting my life and the lives of its employees and patrons in jeopardy.

I’ve heard the excuses offered by those people who refuse to wear a mask. It’s inconvenient, an abridgment of their rights, and they distrust government. But I think deep down most of these people just want to give the middle finger to the rest of society.

It’s their chance to stand out as a nonconformist. An opportunity to be a big shot and get noticed.