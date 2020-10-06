LETTER: Your vote has a price your children will pay

Your vote has

a price your

children will pay

I found Regina Moriarty’s recommendations to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be typical of many Democrat voters [“Vote for Biden, not would-be dictator Trump,” Letters, Oct. 6]. They are focused only on personalities, instead of looking at the ramifications of the projects and programs that we see being promoted.

Under the Biden plan, taxes will skyrocket, the American way of life will be irreversibly changed towards socialism, and you won’t be able to do anything about it. Our children and grandchildren will pay the price.

President Trump has consistently fulfilled the promises he made and will continue to do so, following the Constitution.

Ignore the tweets and vote for results.

Heidi Watson

Locust Grove