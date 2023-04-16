Our state legislature and governor are making a very stupid decision! The banning of books, including classical literature, will be a forthcoming disastrous conclusion for the youth of Virginia. Reading different views is an important, if not vital, part of education. When I was 10 and 11 years old in 1953 and 1954, I was not allowed to participate in our gym classes, nor was I allowed to go outside for play time. During these periods, I was sent to the library. During these times, I read every book in the fourth and fifth grade sections, including the Uncle Remus stories. I also read every biography of every important person in the United States.