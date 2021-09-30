LETTERS: BOS should not make curriculum decisions

BOS should not make curriculum decisions

It is an understatement to say that the Stafford Board of Supervisors was way out of bounds prohibiting discussions of critical race theory and the 1619 Project in our public schools. The board never stated why these topics should not be discussed and seemed to ignore input from Stafford professional educators.

These topics represent the viewpoints of a significant portion of our population. If parents feel these ideas are wrong, then they should read about CRT and the 1619 Project and discuss it with their children. The Board of Supervisors should stay out of it.

What might be next on the list for the board to consider? Restrictions on the study of communism, Nazism, socialism, atheism, etc.? And how about evolution?

Wayland Marks

Stafford