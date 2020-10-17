LETTERS: Different mask standards for Republicans, Democrats?

Different mask standards for GOP, Dems?

Republican events are described as “super spreader events,” and the president is condemned for removing his mask outside at the place he lives while social distanced from everyone.

Meanwhile, liberal demonstrations, riots, the Rev. Al Sharpton’s March on Washington, etc., receive no such condemnation even though media coverage shows numerous violations of local coronavirus policies, with face masks either worn incorrectly or not at all.

Extremely poor examples were shown by national leaders such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who daily slams Republicans for their COVID response, and normally removes her mask when speaking to reporters. With no explanation, this changed on Oct. 9. Now she keeps (or tries to keep) her mask on.

At her unveiling of 25th Amendment legislation on Oct. 10, her mask kept slipping under her nose and she continually adjusted it. You could see her mouth as she was speaking. A picture of her in the Oct. 11 FLS clearly shows the issue.

And then ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” showed a clip of Joe Biden speaking at an event wearing a mask that had slipped below his nose.