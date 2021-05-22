LETTERS: Where's the proof of voter fraud?

Where is the proof for voter fraud claims?

The impact on people who fall victim to misinformation campaigns and scams is often catastrophic. Many have lost their entire life savings or, in worst case scenarios, their lives.

The very survival of our 245-year-old democracy hangs in the balance on how we deal with one of the most insidious misinformation campaigns that has ever been waged on our country. The misinformation that threatens our democracy is the unsubstantiated claim of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

People who are targets of this misinformation are not demanding that the people who are spreading this fraudulent claim provide evidence that it is true. If something is not true, then it’s a lie. There is no gray area here.

The problem is not believing the lie, it is the decisions and actions people take based on that lie that threatens our democracy’s survival.

Lawmakers are drafting and passing laws based on a lie that is being spread about the 2020 presidential election. These laws will have the effect of making it harder for some citizens to vote than others, and give partisan lawmakers the right to nullify election results if they don’t like the outcome.