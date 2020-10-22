LETTTER: Rep. Wittman is a servant leader

Rep. Rob Wittman is a servant leader

I’ve spent my entire adult life living, working and raising a family in Virginia’s 1st District. My bride of 33 years and two adult children have enjoyed “doing life” in Virginia’s 1st.

As a law enforcement officer for 36-plus years, I love serving citizens and having the privilege and opportunity to impact our community. In order to accomplish this, any good law enforcement officer understands the value of leadership.

Leadership is the ability to make a positive influence on a business, community, people and/or government. Almost everything in life either rises or falls on leadership. Simply put, leadership matters!

Rep. Rob Wittman is a great leader, which is why my family respects and supports him.

He is battle-tested and consistently pours himself into our 1st District. I’ve admired Rob through the years, watching him serve our communities and help people. He leads from the front while demonstrating humility and deep compassion and empathy for his constituents.

I love working with Rob in our communities and seeing how much he cares about people. He has no outside agenda and desires to help people and make a positive difference in our district and in America.