Masks and the hearing impaired

Hearing impaired

After reading the letter titled, “Take your mask off so we can hear you,” I would like to offer some strategies to reduce communication barriers caused by face coverings.

A person with a disability who needs an accommodation or auxiliary aid should provide notice to the staff at their destination of their need.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 ensure that communication with people with disabilities is equally effective as for people without disabilities. When discussing accessibility, include:

The barriers encountered

How the barrier(s) impede communication

What is required for the facility or equipment to be accessible

Request an update when the barrier has been removed.

Here are some examples to help reduce communication barriers:

A clear face mask

A qualified ASL interpreter, Video Remote Interpreting,

Writing in large letters on writing tablet/pad,

Real-time captioning service

Speech-to-text apps that can be accessed on a smartphone, tablets etc.

I appreciate Kelly sharing that it took a pandemic to force her to declare her disability and to, unknowingly, share the mask she was wearing long before the pandemic, an invisible mask. The invisible mask is not made of plastic material, but it creates an atmosphere of perfection. It makes people feel like they must live up to a standard of perfection instead of being accepted for who they are as a person. Invisible masks prevent us from embracing and acknowledging our disabilities. Let’s take them off.

Deborah Lately

Fredericksburg