LETTER: 100 percent voting is incredible feat
I read where 66.5 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the recent presidential election. It’s an amazing number because historically, only about two out of three (66.7 percent) eligible voters bother to register to vote.

Therefore, it could be said that 100 percent of all legally registered voters voted. Believe that?

If not, perhaps you too should question where all those votes came from.

Marvin Self

Spotsylvania

