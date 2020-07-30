A suggested path to reconciliation in America

Local, state and federal jurisdictions should remove all public displays that glorify the Confederacy to include statues, monuments, schools, public building/highway names, etc. The Civil War is over, and its glorification is offensive to many of all colors and political persuasions.

Displays honoring the Founding Fathers should not be removed. However, Mount Vernon, the Jefferson Memorial and other venues should include a transparent recounting of their namesake’s failings. All other memorial displays should be left in place subject to the consent of the responsible jurisdictions’ voters.

Second, reparation “payouts” should be rejected. However, assistance for historically disenfranchised groups should be embraced. For example, housing, educational, small business start-up assistance should be made available.

Third, educational curriculums should be updated to accurately explain the good, the bad and the ugly. History/social studies should be included in all public-school curriculums.

Fourth, accusations of police misconduct must immediately be referred to state/federal independent boards of review. Police should not be immune from accountability.

Finally, assault weapons should be banned, and universal background checks should be the law of the land. The penalty for illegal possession of firearms must be severe. Extremist hate groups and provocateurs on the left and right should be dealt with harshly.

Joseph R. McElroy

Spotsylvania

