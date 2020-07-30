A suggested path to reconciliation in America
Local, state and federal jurisdictions should remove all public displays that glorify the Confederacy to include statues, monuments, schools, public building/highway names, etc. The Civil War is over, and its glorification is offensive to many of all colors and political persuasions.
Displays honoring the Founding Fathers should not be removed. However, Mount Vernon, the Jefferson Memorial and other venues should include a transparent recounting of their namesake’s failings. All other memorial displays should be left in place subject to the consent of the responsible jurisdictions’ voters.
Second, reparation “payouts” should be rejected. However, assistance for historically disenfranchised groups should be embraced. For example, housing, educational, small business start-up assistance should be made available.
Third, educational curriculums should be updated to accurately explain the good, the bad and the ugly. History/social studies should be included in all public-school curriculums.
Fourth, accusations of police misconduct must immediately be referred to state/federal independent boards of review. Police should not be immune from accountability.
Finally, assault weapons should be banned, and universal background checks should be the law of the land. The penalty for illegal possession of firearms must be severe. Extremist hate groups and provocateurs on the left and right should be dealt with harshly.
Joseph R. McElroy
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.