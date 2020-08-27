LETTER:: America is not a systemically racist nation

America is not a systemically racist nation
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence stated that “all men are created equal.” Republicans have fought against slavery throughout history.
Some racism by all colors and creeds does exist in America, but it’s not “systemic.” That lie is being peddled by Democrats and the media.
In the past, Black and white plantation owners had slaves. In 1830, Black Americans owned thousands of slaves. During the Civil War, hundreds of thousands of Americans, Black and white, died to eliminate slavery.
In 1865, a group of six Confederate soldiers founded the Ku Klux Klan. In 1871, the U.S. Congress passed a law making it legal to arrest Klan members.
In 1920, the Klan resurfaced and during the ensuing decades, Democrats promised the Black community a lot, but produced nothing. Many racist Democrats have been elected leaders in the Democrat Party. Most notable was Sen. Robert Byrd, D–W.Va., a KKK member. A majority of Democrats opposed just about every law abolishing slavery and segregation.
In the past decades, an unprecedented number of Black Americans have been elected to all government leadership positions (including president), corporate leadership, key advertising positions in sports, TV, radio and newspapers.
Listen to conservative Black leaders such as Dr. Alveda King, Robert L. Woodson Jr., Shelby Steele, Larry Elder, Thomas Sowell, Leo Terrell, Lawrence Jones, Rob Smith, JB Smith, Carol Swain, Burgess Owens, Herschel Walker, et al.
Ignore the race-baiters, for their rhetoric leads to failure, hate, discouragement and nationwide violence.
F.C. Dugan III
Hague
