LETTER: American Legion Post named for Dr. Bass

American Legion Post is named
for Dr. Urbane Bass
I read with great interest the Aug. 4 article [“Rucking challenge inspires mission to honor heroes”]. The name of Dr. Urbane Bass has long been known and honored by members of the American Legion.
Although most know our post as Fredericksburg American Legion Post 55, its charter name is Bass-Bowen-Brittenham-Bundy-Franklin-Knox, all outstanding soldiers of World War I.
Thomas E. Lee III
Past State and Post 55
Commander, Spotsylvania
