Americans seem
to have forgotten the Golden Rule
As a child, I learned the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Does anyone still remember that? It doesn’t seem like it.
We do not have a choice of what skin color we are born with, but we do have a choice in how we treat others. The anger and violence that is occurring against people, not based on what they have done, but based on preconceived biases against a group they fit into, is hurtful and destructive.
The intolerance in the media and in Congress for people who think differently than they do is just as bad.
Our country was founded on the premise that all people should be treated with respect and understanding. Instead of trying to destroy the past, which we cannot change, our time, efforts and money would be best spent working together to make the future better.
We should address our attention to improving the economic, mental health, education, employment and housing conditions that will allow all of our citizens the opportunity for gainful employment. Being self-supporting will provide people with the security and self-respect everyone deserves.
Children learn how to treat others by watching the adults, and right now, they are not learning to respect and understand others. Maybe everyone should try to follow the “Golden Rule” and make this country the great nation that it was meant to be.
Let us be the model for the world as to how to treat everyone.
Barbara Heath
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.