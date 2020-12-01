LETTER: America's greatness is not based on selfishness

I’ll assume Shawn Fleetwood believes what he’s written in “Robbed of our liberty under guise of public safety” [Letters, Nov. 27], but his statements are so contrary to reality that they demand a response.
America was founded as “One Nation under God.” One nation, not 330 million individuals doing whatever they wanted. Our founders acknowledged that to succeed as one nation, we must respect each others’ rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This requires that we not take actions that endanger one another’s lives.
No politician or public health official has stated that if we wear masks, the virus would just blow over. But the honest ones did say that in lieu of a cure or vaccine, wearing a mask will slow down the spread of the virus until a cure is available. They also said that without masks, more people would get sick and more would die.
America’s greatness has not come from everyone doing what they want. It is not based on selfishness. America is great because we all agree to respect one another’s rights and to work together to ensure that to the extent possible, we all can enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Two hundred sixty thousand Americans have died, and 12 million have become sick. Practicing one’s individual liberty at this time, as Mr. Fleetwood encourages, puts all of our families at risk. This is not what real Americans do.
In a free society, it sometimes becomes necessary to stand up and sacrifice for the common good. Today, more people are dying, and more are getting sick.
If ever there were a clear moment to put our personal wants aside and accept some small sacrifices for the long term survival of our families, our communities and our nation, this is that moment.
It’s time to stand up and show what being American is all about.
W. Scott Howson
Fredericksburg
