LETTER: America's greatness is not based on selfishness

I’ll assume Shawn Fleetwood believes what he’s written in “Robbed of our liberty under guise of public safety” [Letters, Nov. 27], but his statements are so contrary to reality that they demand a response.

America was founded as “One Nation under God.” One nation, not 330 million individuals doing whatever they wanted. Our founders acknowledged that to succeed as one nation, we must respect each others’ rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This requires that we not take actions that endanger one another’s lives.

No politician or public health official has stated that if we wear masks, the virus would just blow over. But the honest ones did say that in lieu of a cure or vaccine, wearing a mask will slow down the spread of the virus until a cure is available. They also said that without masks, more people would get sick and more would die.

America’s greatness has not come from everyone doing what they want. It is not based on selfishness. America is great because we all agree to respect one another’s rights and to work together to ensure that to the extent possible, we all can enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.