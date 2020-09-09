LETTER: 'Animal Farm' is actually about Republicans

‘Animal Farm’ is actually about Republicans
I recently read George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” an allegorical story that made me think of the word gaslighting. It means to convince people that the reality they’ve seen and heard isn’t what they think it is.
The lesson behind the story is to beware, because reality can be so distorted through propaganda and groupthink that before you know it, you’re in a terrible position and don’t know how you got there.
This explains America today. Every four years, people are convinced to defend the status quo regardless of their party. We couldn’t possibly have Medicare For All because … socialism. Of course the military needs more and more money because … freedom. We can’t possibly get money out of politics because … it’s always been that way.
Most people live paycheck to paycheck because … they’re lazy, unambitious etc., not because our tax system is regressive or that wages have not kept up with inflation.
We need major systemic changes in America, but unfortunately neither candidate is proposing anything that will fundamentally make anyone’s life much better. All presidents do some good things, but none have done anything like “A New Deal” for average Americans in decades.
I’m convinced that President Trump is a master gaslighter. Read the book, because if Rome can fall, so can America. Never forget that.
Terri Robertson
King George
