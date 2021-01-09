LETTER: AP articles showed its leftist slant

AP articles show wire service’s leftist slant

In your Jan. 8 issue, there were two articles by AP writers that I found disturbing.

The first was the story about the woman who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer [“Woman fatally shot gladly joined ‘storm’ ”]. The article essentially intimated that the woman deserved what she got, listing one criticism of her after another. No facts were given on the actual circumstances of the shooting, just what a bad person she was.

I have never seen an AP article during all the rioting and looting over the past year single out any Antifa or BLM people who committed violence or criticize them or their actions.

The other disturbing article was the new narrative that these protesters were treated with more deference than Antifa and BLM protesters because they were mostly white [“Racial double standard is clear when it comes to rally makeup”]. What a crock!

The mayors around the country deliberately had their police forces stand down and watch all the violence going on right in front of them. And the media ignored it, saying the protests were “mostly peaceful” while buildings were burning behind them.