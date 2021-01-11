LETTER: Arnold needs to brush up on his history

Schwarzenegger needs to brush

up on his history

So Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks the so-called assault on the Capitol was akin to Sturmabteilung and the “night of the long knives“?

Very interesting observation. I was thinking it was more like “the shot heard around the world.”

To me, a descendent of Jewish German immigrants, I have watched this last four years of attacks on a president and thought similar thoughts about this nation.

I have watched segments of my government attack another segment of the government. I have watched as one party has attacked the opposition and large segments of the American citizenry with derogatory language, calling them Nazis, racists, and white supremacists all because they voted for the person they felt was the best choice for the job at hand.

And I have watched as that same party has unleashed an attack on its own citizenry to punish them for voting for the opposition party. We saw riots, looting, arson and murder by thugs and socialist mobs and not one of the Democrats condemned these anarchists.