Coughing on

non-mask wearers

is a bad idea

I have some thoughts about the disgusting, mean-spirited plan of letter writer Robert Kehoe to cough on people who are not wearing masks, then imply that he is infected with COVID-19. [“To those who don’t wear masks....”, July 15].

Mr. Kehoe may wish to know that doing such a thing may be construed as a physical assault in many jurisdictions.

I also wonder if he sees any irony at all in that his main complaint is that some people are not wearing masks, yet he feels that he is entitled to remove his any time he sees fit. It doesn’t sound like there would be social distancing observed in that plan of his either.

Tom Turro

King George

