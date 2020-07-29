Battlefield parks and historical sites will be next to go
If you are going to remove statues and rename roads to remove history from our country, you will also need to close all battlefield parks and property. Stop spending on tourism. There will be no need for anyone to come and visit since you deleted history.
The parks and all related property should be returned to private owners so that property taxes can be paid on them instead of costing us tax dollars. If you erase history there will be no need for tourism. So be careful what you do, it may have side effects and costs you may not like. No history equals no tourism.
Tim Hetrick
Spotsylvania
