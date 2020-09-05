LETTER: Biden is socialists' Trojan horse

Biden is a Trojan horse for socialists
Recently, Donnie Johnston properly decried the violence perpetrated and sustained in our cities by Democrat politicians who put their party above our nation. They and their media co-conspirators have provided cover for this violence. They aid and abet criminal acts under the fictitious cover of “mostly peaceful protests”—as if that is acceptable.
Would you accept a diagnosis of being mostly cancer free?
The truth is that in Portland and other cities, they see this violence as being politically convenient to win an election and only change their tune when they realize it might not work. But the blossoming urban violent crime wave distracts from a bigger issue.
The Big Lie is that Joe Biden doesn’t have an issue with his mental faculties. I take no joy in this. I grew up in Delaware and Biden was my senator. But the Democrat Party and its media co-conspirators are perpetrating a fraud. The Joe of 10 years ago is not the Joe of today.
Take his recent performance in Pittsburgh: he flew in, had an audience of few to none, read from a screen, verbally stumbled when off script, and left with no questions. They do not put him in open discussion and do not want debates. He has not taken questions from the press in a month and speaks only from notes or a teleprompter. We must learn why.
You may think Trump is in many ways a fool and a fraud—I certainly do—but you probably prefer a transparent fraud to a Trojan horse. Joe Biden has already said he would be a single-term president. I doubt he makes it past his first State of the Union address.
We would then be left with the socialist agenda and political authoritarianism the Democrats say they want.
Richard Dynes
Fredericksburg
