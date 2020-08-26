 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Biden's approach is practical, not radical
0 comments

LETTER: Biden's approach is practical, not radical

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Biden’s approach is practical, not radical

I appreciate Ed Kerr’s opinion expressed in his July 31 letter [“What we can expect if Biden wins”].

But his description contains several projected outcomes that have been used to discredit Mr. Biden: free health care, defunding the police, open borders, free money, socialist programs, paying through the nose, extreme left chaos and violence, anarchists, and a Marxist agenda.

I plan to vote for Mr. Biden, and if he proposed any of the above, I’d vote for a third-party candidate.

In fact, I consider Mr. Biden’s approach as considerably bland and practical.

This just might be the leader America needs to put us back on the road to a healthy population and a healthy economy.

Bobby Anderson

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert