LETTER: Biden's approach is practical, not radical

Biden’s approach is practical, not radical
I appreciate Ed Kerr’s opinion expressed in his July 31 letter [“What we can expect if Biden wins”].
But his description contains several projected outcomes that have been used to discredit Mr. Biden: free health care, defunding the police, open borders, free money, socialist programs, paying through the nose, extreme left chaos and violence, anarchists, and a Marxist agenda.
I plan to vote for Mr. Biden, and if he proposed any of the above, I’d vote for a third-party candidate.
In fact, I consider Mr. Biden’s approach as considerably bland and practical.
This just might be the leader America needs to put us back on the road to a healthy population and a healthy economy.
Bobby Anderson
Stafford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!