BLM promotes violence, not civil dialogue
In a letter to Cathy Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, stated that “sports has the power to be a unifying antidote. And now more than ever, we should be united in our goal to remove politics from sports.”
The result? The senator was condemned for her views by members of the WNBA even though Sen. Loeffler stated that the lives of each and every African American matter and there is no place for racism in our country.
However, she adamantly opposes the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police; called for the removal of Jesus from churches; the disruption of the nuclear family structure; harbors anti-Semitic views; and promoted violence and destruction across the country.
Loeffler believes BLM is totally misaligned with the values and goals of the WNBA and the Atlanta Dream, where they support tolerance and inclusion. Yet the “woke culture” has condemned this as offensive and racist.
As the senator has stated very factually, the Black Lives Matter political movement has promoted violence in the wake of the death of George Floyd and others. So long as violence begets violence, we will never know peace nor justice.
Unless parties agree to respect each other and have a civil conversation about how we can move forward, there can be no dialogue. The Democratic-Socialist Party has been muted in condemning the violence. They advocate for the “peaceful demonstrators” and their First Amendment rights.
What about the rights of Secoriea Turner, a girl killed in Atlanta? What about the rights of retired Police Capt. David Dorn, who was killed in St. Louis? What about the rights of Protective Security Officer David Patrick Underwood, who was killed in Oakland, Calif.?
Who speaks for them?
Neil J. Hornung
Spotsylvania
