LETTER: Caroline residents will reap benefits of broadband

Caroline residents will reap benefits
of broadband
Nancy Long, the Caroline County supervisor representing the Port Royal District, worked hard to get broadband for the county as a whole and for her district in particular. I know, because she kept the night light on reading many reports and communications as I tried to get some sleep. She realized how important it was to seize the opportunity for many in Caroline County.
Broadband is the bread of life for communications and success in today’s world. But many rural areas suffer from internet malnutrition and even internet starvation, which holds back children in education, stymies adults in work, and chills local economies.
Recently, many Caroline County residents celebrated a grant to expand broadband (“Grant will help expand broadband service in Caroline,” March 19). An aging internet cable from King George to the Town of Port Royal will be replaced, and thence expansion of broadband down U.S. 17 to the Essex County line. Broadband is then taken up U.S. 17, north of the intersection with U.S. 301 to Rappahannock Academy, providing service to several communities.
On the other side of Caroline County, around the State Route 207 corridor, running broadband down Penola, Balty, and Golansville roads will greatly benefit that area.
This Easter, thanks be to God for all these blessings of technology in times that have been made more challenging by the pandemic.
Closer to home, success has many parents: the Caroline County Broadband Committee, the county’s IT Department, Atlantic Broadband, and federal and state leaders.
A special thanks to Caroline County Board members who joined with Supervisor Long in the “Hail Mary” pass to pursue the two-area grant proposal for Port Royal and the Route 207 area. But more work remains.
Alex Long
Mayor,
Town of Port Royal