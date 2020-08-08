Letter: Celebrities should do more to help

Celebrities should do more to help
Today, there are many celebrities and sports figures who decry inequality. A common refrain is the wide disparity of income for those who haven’t experienced privilege, whose children go to failing schools, have poor housing and limited employment opportunities.
To show their compassion and really make a difference, each of those celebrities and sports figures could donate 90 percent of their annual income to schools, housing programs and creation of employment opportunities.
As an example, the average NBA player currently receives an average of $7.7 million a year. After the 90 percent donation, the remaining $770,000 still puts them into the top 1 percent for earners in the United States. So, come on, put your money where it can do some good.
Scott Bartel
Locust Grove