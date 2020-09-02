LETTER: Center for Voter Information is hardly non-partisan

Center for Voter
Information is hardly non-partisan
An article in the Region section of The Free Lance–Star on Aug. 9 correctly identifies the screwups by the Center for Voter Information.
Hank Wolfe, a Falls Church resident said, “Ordinarily I wouldn’t think twice about it, but it could have been sent by Trump.” This misleading comment covers up the facts.
Interestingly, CVI’s founder and CEO is Page Gardner, whose website claims that she is a “top strategist in elections, advocacy and communication campaigns who provides even-handed and unbiased information about candidates and their positions on issues.”
However, it fails to mention her personal ties to the Clintons and that she supported and donated to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
Gardner’s left-of-center focus is to unmarried women and minorities who might vote Democrat. Her tactics to try and register people to vote have drawn criticism from elections officials all over the country.
It seems that the AP needs to research their information more closely so that voters are not continually being subjected to erroneous reporting.
Heidi Watson
Locust Grove
