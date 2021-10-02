LETTER: Central Park is doing just fine

Central Park is

doing just fine

I read with interest your Aug. 27 editorial [“Central Park is perfect spot for recreation.”] I share your enthusiasm for the proposed 130-foot-tall tower drop ride at Fun Land of Fredericksburg, the latest significant investment in this park over the past few years.

I must, however, disagree with the statement that “Central Park has been struggling for years to fill storefronts left vacant during the ‘retail apocalypse’ that started long before the COVID pandemic.”

A quick scan of our department’s Quarterly Statistical report on FredericksburgVA.com reveals that Central Park’s occupancy rate hasn’t dropped below 91 percent in the past five years. It currently stands around 94 percent.

While there is no doubt that retail trends are changing, we are proud of the way Central Park has stood its ground. Thank you again for recognizing the good work of our partners at Fun Land.

Bill Freehling

Director of Economic

Development and Tourism

City of Fredericksburg